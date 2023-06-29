Thermo Fisher Scientific, a manufacturer of instruments and tools for scientific research, was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Sidney L. Gold & Associates on behalf of a former process engineering manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02492, Kauker v. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Technology
June 29, 2023, 12:07 PM