New Suit - Securities

Terminix Global Holdings and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by United Kingdom-based Rentokil Initial plc for approximately $1.3 billion. The court case, brought by Rowley Law on behalf of David Kaufmann, alleges that the registration statement filed in favor of the proposed transaction misrepresents material information in regards to the financial projections of the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08071, Kaufmann v. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 22, 2022, 6:27 AM