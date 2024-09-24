Who Got The Work

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz partners Lauren M. Kofke and William Savitt have stepped in to represent CVS Health and and its top officials in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 30 in New York Southern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Chaya Sara Kaufmann, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that they used misleading forecasts to set premium plans which overstated the profitability of the company's health care benefits segment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-06595, Kaufmann v. Lynch et al.

Health Care

September 24, 2024, 9:16 AM

Chaya Sara Kaufmann

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

Alecia A. Decoudreaux

Anne M. Finucane

C. David Brown

Edward J. Ludwig

Fernando Aguirre

J. Scott Kirby

Jean-Pierre Millon

Jeffrey R. Balser

Karen S. Lynch

Mary L. Schapiro

Michael F. Mahoney

Nancy-Ann M. DeParle

Roger N. Farah

Shawn M. Guertin

Thomas F. Cowhey

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws