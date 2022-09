New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes LLC were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Kline & Specter on behalf of Damien W. Kaufman and Jennifer Lee Kaufman, contends that the Jetson Rogue Hoverboard ignited while charging causing injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-03765, Kaufman et al v. Jetson Electric Bikes LLC et al.