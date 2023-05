New Suit - Employment

Vail Resorts was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Office of Michael A. Yoder on behalf of Rebecca Kauffman, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01266, Kauffman v. Vail Resorts Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 22, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Kauffman

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Michael A. Yoder, PLLC

defendants

Vail Resorts, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination