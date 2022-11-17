Who Got The Work

Emily Johnson Henn, Matthew Q. Verdin and Kanu Song from Covington & Burling have entered appearances for Papa John's International Inc. in a pending digital privacy class action over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software to track user activity. The action, part of a wave of similar cases, was filed Oct. 3 in California Southern District Court by Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz, is 3:22-cv-01492, Kauffman v. Papa John's International, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 17, 2022, 7:30 AM