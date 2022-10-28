New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay, accuses the defendant of tracking users' internet activity in violation of the federal Wiretap Act and California Invasion of Privacy Act by redirecting users to an in-app browser whenever the user opens a third-party web page within the Facebook, Instagram or Messenger apps. The case is 4:22-cv-06658, Kauffman v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Technology

October 28, 2022, 6:52 PM