Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Masa Group and Masa USA to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, over an allegedly faulty conveyor belt, was filed by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Michael Kauffman. The case is 2:23-cv-01946, Kauffman v. Masa Group et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 23, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Kauffman

Plaintiffs

Swartz Culleton PC

defendants

John Does 1-5, Fictitious Defendant(S)

Masa Group

Masa USA

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims