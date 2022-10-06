New Suit - Privacy Class Action

American Airlines Group was hit with a class action Thursday in California Southern District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software on its website. The suit, filed by Law Office of Daniel G. Shay and Swigart Law Group, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the technology intercepts users' data and communications without consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and the federal Wiretap Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01524, Kauffman v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 06, 2022, 8:48 PM