New Suit - Consumer

Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Roven Law Group on behalf of Joanna Katzen, is part of a string of cases alleging that the plaintiff faces an increased risk of developing cancer, infertility and other conditions based on in-utero exposure to diethylstilbestrol, a synthetic form of estrogen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06025, Katzen v. Eli Lilly and Co. et al.