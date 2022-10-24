Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell on Saturday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AIG, a century-old insurance goliath, to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Neal Brickman on behalf of former head of AIG’s legal operations center, Aaron Katzel, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated and stripped of more than $1 million in accrued performance equity awards for raising concerns about AIG’s alleged 'corporate fraud, malfeasance, and numerous internal control weaknesses.' The case is 1:22-cv-09014, Katzel v. American International Group, Inc.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 5:48 AM