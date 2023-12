Who Got The Work

Brandon Boxler and Fred Fresard of Klein Thomas Lee & Fresard have stepped in to defend Ford Motor Co. in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 10 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by DeNittis Osefchen Prince PC and Criden & Love, accuses the company of equipping certain automobile models with a defective camera system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:23-cv-04440, Katz v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

December 26, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Nanette Katz

Plaintiffs

Denittis Osefchen PC

defendants

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Fred Fresard

Klein Thomas Lee & Fresard

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract