New Suit - Class Action

Oracle was hit with a sweeping privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court over the company's collection of personal data from internet users. The lawsuit, filed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, describes Oracle as 'one of the world's largest data brokers' and alleges that the company collects and sells information from internet users who have no direct relationship with Oracle and therefore have not provided consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04792, Katz-Lacabe et al v. Oracle America, Inc.