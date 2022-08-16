New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, was slapped with a class action Monday in Georgia Northern District Court in relation to the unauthorized transfer of crypto securities. The complaint, filed by Herman Jones LLP, accuses Coinbase of improperly and unreasonably locking customers out of their accounts, thus making accounts more susceptible to being targeted by hackers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03250, Kattula v. Coinbase Global, Inc. et al.

Fintech

August 16, 2022, 7:12 AM