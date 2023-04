News From Law.com

Revenue improved by 4.1% at Katten Muchin Rosenman in 2022, and profits per equity partner ticked up by 1.3%, as demand was strong across most practices and the firm focused on growth. "It was a good year. It was consistent with our steady growth profile," chief executive officer Noah Heller said.

April 04, 2023, 3:34 PM

