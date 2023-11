News From Law.com

Katten Muchin Rosenman has selected longtime Chicago office managing partner Gil Soffer as the firm's new chairman, who will succeed current chairman Roger Furey on July 1, 2024. Soffer, a former federal prosecutor who has a white-collar defense and internal investigation practice, is also a co-chair of the Am Law 100 firm's litigation department, and a member of the executive committee and board of directors.

November 29, 2023, 11:21 AM

