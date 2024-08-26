Who Got The Work

Amisha R. Patel of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has entered an appearance for Evolve Bank & Trust alongside counsel from Butler Snow in a pending data breach class action. The lawsuit, filed July 9 in Tennessee Western District Court by Lynch Carpenter and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, contends that Evolve Bank failed to safeguard the personally identifiable information of customers following a data breach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, is 2:24-cv-02487, Katsnelson v. Evolve Bank & Trust Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2024, 2:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Ian Katsnelson, NY

Jessica Marcantel

Plaintiffs

Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC

Defendants

Evolve Bank & Trust Corporation

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Butler Snow

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract