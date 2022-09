Who Got The Work

Michael J. Joyce of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr has entered an appearance for Life Insurance Co. of North America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed July 26 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Quatrini Law Group on behalf of Steven Katras. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy, is 2:22-cv-01064, Katras v. Life Insurance Co. of North America.

Pennsylvania

September 10, 2022, 11:14 AM