Heather Davis of Quarles & Brady has entered an appearance for California State University, Fullerton in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 30 in California Central District Court by Law Office of Nicole C. Pearson and Yoder LaVeglia LLP on behalf of a campus police officer who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after applying for a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:23-cv-02026, Katie Cappuccio v. California State University, Fullerton.

December 14, 2023, 8:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Katie Cappuccio

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Nicole C. Pearson

defendants

California State University, Fullerton

defendant counsels

Quarles & Brady

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination