Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clausen Miller on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Western World Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks coverage for property damage sustained as a result of Tropical Storm Eta, was filed by Morgan Law Group on behalf of Randa Katib and Sal Katib. Western World is a subsidiary of AIG Property Casualty U.S. The case is 0:22-cv-62401, Katib et al v. Western World Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 23, 2022, 2:11 PM