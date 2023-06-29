New Suit

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE were hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine on behalf of the Kathryn O. Greenberg Immigration Justice Clinic at the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law, seeks records pertaining to detainees' access to law library materials in detention centers. The case is 1:23-cv-05601, Kathryn O. Greenberg Immigration Justice Clinic at Benjamin Cardozo School of Law v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security et al.

June 29, 2023, 7:49 PM

Kathryn O. Greenberg Immigration Justice Clinic At The Benjamin Cardozo School Of Law

Davis Wright Tremaine

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act