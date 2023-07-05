Generac Holdings was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by Cross Law Firm, Longman Law and Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, is part of a wave of cases alleging that defective 'SnapRS' safety components cause the defendant's solar power storage systems to overheat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00892, Kates v. Generac Power Systems Inc et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 05, 2023, 8:44 PM