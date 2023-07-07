Who Got The Work

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff partner Michael Vatis has entered an appearance for Vinci Brands, the licensee of Kate Spade and Coach brand products, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 26 in New York Southern District Court by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of Kate Spade and Coach, accuses Vinci of failing to pay royalties for use of the 'Kate Spade' mark on phone cases and other tech accessories. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-05409, Kate Spade LLC et al v. Vinci Brands LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 8:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Coach Services, Inc.

Kate Spade LLC

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

defendants

Vinci Brands LLC

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims