New Suit - Trademark

Kate Spade and Coach sued licensee Vinci Brands for breach of contract and trademark infringement on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, accuses the defendant of failing to pay royalties for use of the 'Kate Spade' mark on phone cases and other tech accessories. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05409, Kate Spade LLC et al. v. Vinci Brands LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Coach Services, Inc.

Kate Spade LLC

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

defendants

Vinci Brands LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims