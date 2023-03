Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Estee Lauder and its subsidiary M.A.C. Cosmetics Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Brock & Gonzales on behalf of an esthetician who contends she was wrongfully terminated as a result of disability- and age-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-01777, Kassamani v. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 09, 2023, 4:07 PM