Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and Ed Bastian to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by a pro se plaintiff and his two minor sons, seeks reimbursement of over $1000 for rebooking fees. The case is 8:23-cv-00247, Kassab et al v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 01, 2023, 5:55 AM