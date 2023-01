Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Hisham Kassab, seeks reimbursement for the cost of airline tickets after the plaintiff missed a connecting international flight due to unscheduled airplane maintenance. The case is 1:23-cv-00247, Kassab et al v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 30, 2023, 4:59 PM