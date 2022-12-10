New Suit

Digital assets company Kasparov Pte Ltd. filed a lawsuit on Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court against Joseph Zacherl, who provided software development and marketing services for Kasparov. The suit, brought by Mayer Brown, accuses Zacherl and his affiliates of removing the plaintiff's access to digital wallets and misappropriating about $7.5 million in digital assets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00503, Kasparov Pte Ltd. v. Zacherl.

Cryptocurrency

December 10, 2022, 10:58 AM