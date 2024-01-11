Kasowitz Sues Harvard, Alleging University Failed to Protect...

News From Law.com

Kasowitz Benson Torres sued Harvard College on behalf of six Jewish students who allege the university failed to protect them from antisemitism on campus, a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The plaintiffs, five unnamed law students and Alexander Kestenbaum, a theological studies graduate student, claimed Harvard enabled antisemitism on campus in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel by failing to enforce policies against discrimination, bullying, free speech guidelines and others.

