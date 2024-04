News From Law.com

King & Spalding announced Tuesday it added a three-partner commercial litigation team from Kasowitz Benson Torres, whose clients have included some high-profile names in New York real estate and private equity. Jennifer Recine, who was Kasowitz's real estate litigation co-chair, joined Sarmad Khojasteh and David Kupfer at King & Spalding Tuesday after ending their work with Kasowitz last week.

April 02, 2024, 4:43 PM

