Kasowitz Benson Torres Has Sued Clients for $5.2M Since Begi...

New York-based litigation firm Kasowitz Benson Torres filed a complaint in New York state court Tuesday seeking nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal fees from a former Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner whom the firm defended against charges regarding his alleged involvement in an unregistered money transfer scheme. The suit against suspended lawyer Ignacio Foncillas is the latest in a string of court actions the firm has initiated against former clients since the start of 2023, totaling $5.2 million in legal fees the firm says it's owed, according to a review of New York state court records.

February 28, 2024, 3:14 PM

