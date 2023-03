News From Law.com

Kasowitz Benson Torres will not be receiving a preliminary injunction in its ongoing client fee dispute with spinoff firm Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, a Manhattan judge has ruled. The firms have been battling over attorney fees paid by a mystery client who was first represented by partners at Kasowitz Benson, and then followed their lawyers to the newer firm.

New York

March 06, 2023, 1:57 PM