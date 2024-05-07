Kasowitz Benson Client to Continue Defamation Suit Against U...

News From Law.com

Kasowitz Benson Torres, counsel for global tax services plaintiff Ryan LLC, defeated a USA Today attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit, according to a Beaumont Court of Appeals ruling. Ryan filed the defamation lawsuit in 2022 in Montgomery County 284th District Court, alleging USA Today falsely reported Ryan engaged in improper business practices that triggered an FBI investigation. The Beaumont Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court's decision denying USA Today's motion to dismiss Ryan's defamation claims.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 07, 2024, 7:00 PM

nature of claim: /