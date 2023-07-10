New Suit - Trade Secrets

IT and security software provider Kaseya US initiated a trade secret lawsuit against former global payroll manager Jacinto Batista on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint accuses Batista of using Kaseya’s databases to obtain confidential information about the company’s agents, including agents’ personal identifying information and banking information. The suit was filed by Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22546, Kaseya US LLC v. Batista.

Technology

July 10, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Kaseya US LLC

Plaintiffs

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

defendants

Jacinto Batista

nature of claim: 880/