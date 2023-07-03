Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walsh Construction Group LLC to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Emery Reddy PLLC on behalf of a former site safety manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she applied for medical leave following a work-related injury. The case is 2:23-cv-00991, Karrer v. Walsh Construction Company II LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 03, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary Karrer

Plaintiffs

Emery Reddy PLLC

defendants

Walsh Construction Company II LLC

Walsh Construction Group LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination