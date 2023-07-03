Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walsh Construction Group LLC to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Emery Reddy PLLC on behalf of a former site safety manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she applied for medical leave following a work-related injury. The case is 2:23-cv-00991, Karrer v. Walsh Construction Company II LLC et al.
Construction & Engineering
July 03, 2023, 7:01 PM