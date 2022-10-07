Who Got The Work

Attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford have stepped in to defend USAA Casualty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 23 in Louisiana Western District Court by Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South on behalf of Anatole J. Karpovs and Stephanie M. Kestel Karpovs, who are seeking coverage for damage to their house caused by two hurricanes in 2020. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-03283, Karpovs et al. v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 10:09 AM