Jay B. Kasner, Susan L. Saltzstein and Shaud G. Tavakoli from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to defend New York Community Bancorp, a holding company for Flagstar Bank, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 26 in New York Eastern District Court by Gainey McKenna & Egleston on behalf of serial plaintiff Selwyn Karp, pertains to Flagstar's acquisition of Signature Bank after its collapse in Mar. 2023; according to the complaint, the defendants failed to disclose that NYCB would incur higher loan losses and would need to reduce dividends as a result of the acquisition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:24-cv-01421, Karp v. Cangemi et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 07, 2024, 9:15 AM