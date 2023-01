Who Got The Work

David J. Garraux and Jonathan R. Vaitl of K&L Gates have stepped in to represent Schenker Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case, filed Dec. 2 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Swartz Swidler LLC on behalf of Michaela A. Karn, pursues sexual harassment and disability discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane, is 1:22-cv-01918, Karn v. Schenker, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 16, 2023, 6:30 AM