New Suit - IP Infringement

Karmagreen, seller of Tianaa dietary supplements, sued Super Chill CBD Products and owner Rajinder S. Singh on Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged patent, copyright and trademark infringement. The suit, filed by Wiley Rein, claims that the defendants have blatantly copied Karmagreen's product recipes and labeling to market their Tia Power line of supplements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06073, Karmagreen, LLC v. Super Chill CBD Products et al.

Cannabis

July 14, 2023

Karmagreen, LLC

Wiley Rein

Rajinder S. Singh

Super Chill CBD Products

