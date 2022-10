New Suit - Labor & Employment

KBR Inc. and Honeywell Aerospace were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Woodfill Law Firm on behalf of a quality inspector who challenges the denial of his request for religious exemption from receiving the COVID vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03564, Karl v. KBR Inc et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 14, 2022, 6:57 PM