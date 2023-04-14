Paul Allen Gibson III of Holland & Knight and Heather Britton Chaney of McGuireWoods have stepped in to defend Bank of America and Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, in a pending lawsuit over alleged fraudulent transfers. The case was filed Feb. 27 in Virginia Eastern District Court by the Schlanger Law Group and Dischley Law on behalf of Saman Dhoj Karki. Crypto.com was also named as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, is 1:23-cv-00265, Karki v. Bank Of America N.A et al.
Cryptocurrency
April 14, 2023, 8:40 AM