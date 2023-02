New Suit

Bank of America, Coinbase, Crypto.com and MoonPay USA were sued on Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court over allegedly fraudulent transfers. The suit was filed by the Schlanger Law Group and Dischley Law on behalf of Saman Dhoj Karki. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00265, Karki v. Bank of America N.A et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 27, 2023, 4:46 PM