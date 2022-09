Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Podhurst Orseck and the Hays Firm on behalf of the estate of Didik Gunardi, who died in a plane crash in Indonesia. The case is 1:22-cv-04891, Kartini v. Boeing Co.

Aerospace & Defense

September 09, 2022, 8:02 PM