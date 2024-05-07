Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Sean Higgins has entered an appearance for Instant Brands in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed March 22 in Texas Eastern District Court by by Clark Von Plonski Anderson and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Mohizodabegim Karimova and Mukhammadolimkhon Soliev, who contend that their minor child sustained injuries when a defective Instant Pot DUO Gourmet Multi-Use Pressure Cooker manufactured or sold by the defendants projected hot food out of the pot. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:24-cv-00258, Karimova v. Instant Brands, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 07, 2024, 9:03 AM

