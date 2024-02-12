Who Got The Work

Jamie Haar of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Church & Dwight Co. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Dec. 29 in New York Southern District Court by Gabriel A. Levy PC, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:23-cv-11279, Karim v. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 12, 2024, 8:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Karim

Plaintiffs

Gabriel A. Levy, P.C.

defendants

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA