Removed To Federal Court

Best Buy on Friday removed a consumer class action over auto-renewing subscriptions to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bramson, Plutzik, Mahler & Birkhaeuser and Wittle McInturff Palikovic, alleges that Best Buy markets its various tech support and security plans as 'free' without sufficiently disclosing that the service will convert into a paid, auto-renewing subscription. The big box retailer is represented by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. The case is 3:22-cv-04909, Karim v. Best Buy Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2022, 8:53 PM