Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against BMW of North America to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sohn & Associates on behalf of the owner of a 2022 BMW M850i xDrive Gran 11 Coupe. The case is 3:23-cv-00810, Kareem v. BMW of North America LLC et al.

Automotive

May 04, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Sarmad Kareem

Plaintiffs

Sohn And Associates

defendants

BMW of North America LLC

Does 1 through 100

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects