New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Old Dominion Freight Line was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Vlahakis Law Group, asserts that the defendant collected and stored more than 100 employees’ fingerprints without first obtaining written consent. It further asserts that the defendant failed to destroy the employees’ biometric data in a timely manner as mandated by the Biometric Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02187, Kararo v. Old Dominion Freight LINE Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 07, 2023, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

John Kararo

Plaintiffs

Vlahakis Law Group LLC

defendants

Old Dominion Freight LINE Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims