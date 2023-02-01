New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court arising from an alleged defect in 2017-2023 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans. The court action, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Miller Law Firm, contends the vehicles contain a defect in the propulsion system that can cause the motive power to shut down while the vehicles are being driven. The same vehicles are currently the subject of a string of lawsuits that claim the vehicles' hybrid-drive batteries can cause spontaneous fires. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10259, Kappes et al v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

February 01, 2023, 3:46 PM