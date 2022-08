Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans removed a personal injury lawsuit against Big Lots to Idaho District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Curtis Porter & Adams on behalf of Wendy Kappel. The case is 4:22-cv-00357, Kappel v. Big Lots Stores - PNS LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 8:43 PM